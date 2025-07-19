LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Schoolgirl hacked to death in Meghalaya in public view, manhunt underway to nab accused

Schoolgirl hacked to death in Meghalaya in public view, manhunt underway to nab accused

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Jul 19, 2025, 10:33 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 10:33 IST
Schoolgirl hacked to death in Meghalaya in public view, manhunt underway to nab accused

Representative Image Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Police have also announced rewards for any information about the accused, who carried out the murder in broad daylight.

In a horrifying incident, a schoolgirl in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district was hacked to death in broad daylight, said the police on Saturday (July 19). A manhunt is underway to trace the accused, who carried out the gruesome murder in Samgong village near Williamnagar on Friday, reported PTI.

The accused allegedly hacked the teenager with a machete in full public view. The reason behind the murder is still being ascertained by the police.

The body was taken to Williamnagar Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, said a senior police officer.

"An investigation is underway. Police have also announced rewards for any information about the accused," the officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

(This is a developing story)

Trending Topics