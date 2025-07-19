/Schoolgirl hacked to death in Meghalaya in public view, manhunt underway to nab accused

In a horrifying incident, a schoolgirl in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district was hacked to death in broad daylight, said the police on Saturday (July 19). A manhunt is underway to trace the accused, who carried out the gruesome murder in Samgong village near Williamnagar on Friday, reported PTI.

The accused allegedly hacked the teenager with a machete in full public view. The reason behind the murder is still being ascertained by the police.

The body was taken to Williamnagar Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, said a senior police officer.

"An investigation is underway. Police have also announced rewards for any information about the accused," the officer was quoted as saying by PTI.