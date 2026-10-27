/SC defers pleas against CEC Gyanesh Kumar by 10 days, petitioners get time to respond to ECI

The Supreme Court has deferred the hearing of the pleas against CEC Gyanesh Kumar by 10 days. The time has been given to petitioners, including Rahul Gandhi, to file responses to the ECI affidavit submitted on Monday (Oct 26). The petitions challenges the ECI’s decision-making process and seek to invalidate the SIR exercise and related actions. Singh’s plea also sought the suspension of the CEC over allegations of unilateral decision-making. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant granted petitioner Rakesh Kumar Singh 10 days to file a rejoinder to the EC’s counter-affidavit. The matter is likely to be listed on November 17, after the Diwali vacation and completion of the 10-day period.

A day ago, the Election Commission (ECI) submitted counter-affidavit in the SC. In the counter affidavit, the ECI defended its functioning and the conduct of the SIR exercise, rejecting allegations of irregularities and questioning the basis of the petition. It said that the affidavit was unanimously approved by Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. The ECI said all three SIR orders issued in June 2025, October 2025 and May 2026 were unanimous decisions of the Commission.