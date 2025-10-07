/Sabarimala gold theft: Sabarimala sponsor sought leftover temple gold for girl’s marriage, court documents reveal

The court has ordered an SIT investigation into the Sabarimala missing gold case after shocking revelations have surfaced about the misuse of gold intended for temple idols
In the ongoing investigation of the Sabarimala missing gold case, new information has surfaced regarding 4.54 kg of gold reportedly missing from the gold-plated Dwarapalaka idols at the temple. Court documents reveal an email sent by Unnikrishnan Potty, the temple’s sponsor, on December 9, 2019. In it, Potty requested approval from the president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to use leftover gold from the idol’s gold-plating for a personal cause—a girl's marriage. He made it clear that he intended to coordinate with the board on this matter.
The email was sent after the Dwarapalakas were reinstalled at the temple on August 11, 2019. In response to Potty’s request, the TDB issued a directive asking for reports from the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner and executive officer. On December 17, 2019, the TDB's secretary sent a letter seeking clarity on how to handle the remaining gold. The court called these actions deeply troubling, pointing to a disturbing collaboration between Potty and certain TDB officials, which it said undermined both the temple’s sanctity and the trust of the public.
Previously, the vigilance wing of the TDB had uncovered the pedestal (peedam) of the Dwarapalaka at the residence of a relative of Potty in Thiruvananthapuram, raising further suspicions. In light of these revelations, the Kerala High Court has instructed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by ADGP H. Venkatesh to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. The SIT has been given strict instructions to complete the inquiry within a month, with a directive not to engage with the media during the investigation. The investigation is focused on discrepancies discovered during the gold-plating process carried out by the Chennai-based firm 'Smart Creations,' under Potty’s sponsorship.