/Sabarimala gold theft: Sabarimala sponsor sought leftover temple gold for girl’s marriage, court documents reveal

In the ongoing investigation of the Sabarimala missing gold case, new information has surfaced regarding 4.54 kg of gold reportedly missing from the gold-plated Dwarapalaka idols at the temple. Court documents reveal an email sent by Unnikrishnan Potty, the temple’s sponsor, on December 9, 2019. In it, Potty requested approval from the president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to use leftover gold from the idol’s gold-plating for a personal cause—a girl's marriage. He made it clear that he intended to coordinate with the board on this matter.

The email was sent after the Dwarapalakas were reinstalled at the temple on August 11, 2019. In response to Potty’s request, the TDB issued a directive asking for reports from the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner and executive officer. On December 17, 2019, the TDB's secretary sent a letter seeking clarity on how to handle the remaining gold. The court called these actions deeply troubling, pointing to a disturbing collaboration between Potty and certain TDB officials, which it said undermined both the temple’s sanctity and the trust of the public.

