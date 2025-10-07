/Kashmir receives snowfall on second consecutive day; Srinagar-Jammu highway closed to traffic

Following two consecutive days of fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway has been closed to traffic because of multiple landslides. Popular tourist destinations such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg are blanketed in snow, transforming them into a winter wonderland ahead of the season.

The Kashmir Valley has experienced a significant temperature drop, with Gulmarg recording the season's first sub-zero temperature, signalling an early onset of winter. Heavy snowfall blanketed several areas: Sadhna Top received 18–20 inches, Peer Ki Gali saw 12–15 inches, Sinthan Top accumulated 14–18 inches, and Zojila Pass recorded 6–7 inches. Popular tourist destinations like Sonamarg (2–3 inches) and Pahalgam (1–2 inches) also witnessed light snowfall, enhancing their scenic charm.

Zojila Pass recorded the season’s coldest night at a frigid -8.0°C, according to officials. The renowned ski resort of Gulmarg shivered at -0.4°C this morning, marking the first location in the Kashmir Valley to dip below zero this early in October. Meanwhile, Pahalgam recorded a slightly milder minimum temperature of 0.6°C.

Light showers may persist until afternoon in parts of Kishtwar, Doda, Anantnag, Ramban, Udhampur, and Kathua districts, with dry weather expected to follow. Weather experts also said that, except for the chance of brief, isolated showers, dry conditions are likely to prevail across Jammu and Kashmir until October 20.