/Release convicts languishing in jail beyond their sentence: Supreme Court to state governments

Published: Aug 13, 2025, 15:02 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 15:02 IST
The Supreme Court has ordered the release of all convicts languishing in jail despite completing their said jail term. 

The Supreme Court has ordered the release of all convicts languishing in jail despite completing their said jail term. State governments andUnion Territories (UTs) across India have been asked to take note and expedite the process accordingly. On July 29, JusticesBV NagarathnaandKV Viswanathan in a judgement ordered authorities to check if there were any convicts who continued to be in jail even after completing their sentence. And if any such person was found, they should be released, said the apex court.

The court order read: “Copy of this order should be circulated by the Registry of the Court to the home Secretaries of all states and UTs to ascertain whether any accused or convict has remained in jail beyond the period of sentence. If so, issue directions for the release of such convicts if not wanted in any other cases.”

