/Release convicts languishing in jail beyond their sentence: Supreme Court to state governments

The Supreme Court has ordered the release of all convicts languishing in jail despite completing their said jail term. State governments andUnion Territories (UTs) across India have been asked to take note and expedite the process accordingly. On July 29, JusticesBV NagarathnaandKV Viswanathan in a judgement ordered authorities to check if there were any convicts who continued to be in jail even after completing their sentence. And if any such person was found, they should be released, said the apex court.