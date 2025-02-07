The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday (Feb 2) held a key Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting to announce its decision on India's benchmark repo rate.

In line with market expectations, the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut the key repo rate by 0.25 per cent to 6.25 per cent. This is the first rate cut in nearly 5 years and signals a shift in the central bank's policy to aid economic growth. Before this move, the RBI had kept the repo rate steady at 6.5 per cent for 11 straight meetings. RBI also raised India's GDP growth projection to 6.7 per cent from the previous estimate of 6.6 per cent.

