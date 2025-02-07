The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday (Feb 2) held a key Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting to announce its decision on India's benchmark repo rate.
In line with market expectations, the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut the key repo rate by 0.25 per cent to 6.25 per cent. This is the first rate cut in nearly 5 years and signals a shift in the central bank's policy to aid economic growth. Before this move, the RBI had kept the repo rate steady at 6.5 per cent for 11 straight meetings. RBI also raised India's GDP growth projection to 6.7 per cent from the previous estimate of 6.6 per cent.
Feb 07, 2025 11:06 IST
Feb 07, 2025 10:55 IST
RBI Key Policy Meeting LIVE updates: Real GDP predictions for 2025
According to RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra, for the year 2025, the real GDP predictions are:
Q1: 6.7 per cent
Q2: 7.0 per cent
Q3: 6.5 per cent
Q4: 6.5 per cent
Feb 07, 2025 10:52 IST
RBI Key Policy Meeting LIVE updates: RBI Gov on digital security in banking
Making a statement on Monetary Policy, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says, "Reserve Bank has been taking various measures to enhance digital security in the banking and payments system. The introduction of an additional factor of authentication for digital payments is one such measure."
"It is now proposed to extend this to online international digital payments made to offshore merchants who are enabled for such authentication. Second, the Reserve Bank shall implement the 'http://bank.in' exclusive Internet domain for Indian banks. Registration for this domain name will commence from April this year. This will help avoid banking fraud. This will be followed by the 'http://fin.in' domain for the whole of the financial sector..."
Feb 07, 2025 10:50 IST
RBI Key Policy Meeting LIVE updates: Surge in digital fraud concerning, says RBI governor
The RBI governor has voiced serious concerns over the increase in digital fraud, urging stakeholders to take immediate action.
Feb 07, 2025 10:46 IST
RBI Key Policy Meeting LIVE updates: Food inflation to soften
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra anticipates a decline in food inflation due to the upcoming harvest.
Feb 07, 2025 10:44 IST
RBI Key Policy Meeting LIVE updates: RBI governor's urges banks to trade amongst themselves
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has urged banks not to passively park funds with the Central bank, but actively trade amongst themselves.
Feb 07, 2025 10:43 IST
RBI Key Policy Meeting LIVE updates: Exclusive domain 'fin.In' for cyber frauds
Banks to have exclusive domain name 'fin.In' to check cyber frauds, registration to start in April: RBI Guv.
Feb 07, 2025 10:42 IST
RBI Key Policy Meeting LIVE updates: Working group to review trading, settlement timings to be set up
RBI to set up a working group to review trading and settlement timing of regulated markets, says Governor Malhotra.
Feb 07, 2025 10:35 IST
RBI Key Policy Meeting LIVE updates: Inflation prediction for 2025-26
RBI projects inflation for FY'25 at 4.8 per cent, and FY'26 projection at 4.2 per cent.
Feb 07, 2025 10:33 IST
RBI Key Policy Meeting LIVE updates: Forex policy remains consistent
RBI forex policy has remained consistent, in favour of orderly and stable market operation, does not target any exchange rate: RBI Governor.
Feb 07, 2025 10:31 IST
RBI Key Policy Meeting LIVE updates: RBI Governor on stakeholder consultations
It will be our endeavour to do stakeholder consultations and give importance to such consultations, says the RBI Governor.
Feb 07, 2025 10:29 IST
RBI Key Policy Meeting LIVE updates: Indian economy remains strong
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra during the MPC meet said that the Indian economy remains strong, though not immune to global challenges.
Feb 07, 2025 10:26 IST
RBI Key Policy Meeting LIVE updates: Neutral monetary stance to continue
The rate-setting panel decides to continue with a 'neutral' monetary policy stance, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
Feb 07, 2025 10:25 IST
RBI Key Policy Meeting LIVE updates: GDP growth predictions for next year
RBI estimates GDP growth in the next fiscal year at about 6.7 per cent.
Feb 07, 2025 10:24 IST
RBI Key Policy Meeting LIVE updates: First policy decision under new RBI governor
The Reserve Bank of India cut its key interest rate by 0.25% to 6.25% on Friday to boost economic growth and consumer spending.
The cut comes in the first policy decision under new RBI governor, Sanjay Malhotra, after rates were kept on hold for eleven consecutive meetings.
Feb 07, 2025 10:20 IST
RBI Key Policy Meeting LIVE updates: RBI cuts interest rates by 25 bps to 6.25%
Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decides to reduce the policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 pc, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
Feb 07, 2025 10:18 IST
RBI Key Policy Meeting LIVE updates: Rupee recovers 16 paise from all-time low level to 87.43 against US dollar
The Indian National Rupee (INR) recovered 16 paise to 87.43 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy announcement.
Forex traders said there is an overall negative bias in the rupee as market participants are projecting RBI to cut rates by 25 bps.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.57 against the greenback and touched 87.43 against the greenback in initial trade, registering a rise of 16 paise from its previous close.
On Thursday, the rupee plunged 16 paise to close at an all-time low of 87.59 against the US dollar.
Feb 07, 2025 10:15 IST
RBI Key Policy Meeting LIVE updates: What would a Repo Rate cut do?
The expected rate cut is to revive the flagging economy, which has seen growth hit a four-year low. This move will come under new governor Sanjay Malhotra's first monetary policy review.
Shilan Shah, deputy chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, told Reuters, "With the finance ministry still keeping the overall fiscal deficit in check, there is scope for the RBI to do more to boost the economy." He added, “This strengthens our conviction that the bank – under new leadership - will begin easing monetary policy...on Friday."
Feb 07, 2025 10:14 IST
RBI Key Policy Meeting LIVE updates: First repo rate cut in 5 years expected
The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to cut interest rates for the first time in nearly five years. This is according to a Reuters survey of economists and analysts. Inflation in India has declined; however, it remains above the RBI's medium-term target of four per cent.
-
RBI Key Policy Meeting LIVE updates: Stock market trades flat ahead
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading almost flat early on Friday (Feb 7) ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting to announce its decision on India's benchmark repo rate.