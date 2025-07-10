25-year-old state-level athlete Radhika Yadav shot dead by father

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old state level tennis player, Radhika Yadav, has died after being shot at by her father multiple times. The unfortunate incident, on Thursday (Jul 10), took place in Harayan's Gurugram - a city adjoining India's national capital New Delhi and a part of National Capital Region as well. The police have recovered the revolver used by the father to shoot Radhika thrice and has taken accused in custody as well. As per preliminary report, Radhika was admitted to a nearby private hospital after being shot at where she succumbed to her injuries.

"We got information from the hospital that a 25-year-old woman had died. She suffered three bullet injuries. We met the woman's uncle but he did not say anything. Then we went to the incident spot where we got to know that the woman's father had fired at her," Gururam's Sector 56 police station in-charge said as reported by news outlet India Today.

Apart from playing tennis, Radhika also ran a academy where she offered coaching to other players as well. She had won multiple medals and accolades, brining joy to the family and his accused father multiple times in the past.