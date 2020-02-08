Punjab: More than dozens reportedly dead after trolley carrying fireworks catches fire in Tarn Taran

Over dozens are reportedly dead in an explosion in Punjab's Tarn Taran after a firecracker-laden trolley accidentally caught fire. The mishap occurred during a religious procession on Sunday evening.

Tarn Taran SSP Dhruv Dahiya said that as per the eyewitnesses, "14-15 individuals died on the spot" while three people have been rushed to the nearest hospital in a critical state.

Tarn Taran SSP Dhruv Dahiya: During nagar kirtan, firecrackers were being burnt using explosive material because of which tractor-trolley exploded accidentally. According to eyewitnesses,14-15 individuals died on spot&3 have been admitted to hospital in critical condition.#Punjab https://t.co/bIa6fsyQ0M pic.twitter.com/b11WYDEXKh — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020 ×

"During nagar kirtan, firecrackers were being burnt using explosive material because of which tractor-trolley exploded accidentally," Dahiya told media.

More details are awaited.