Punjab: More than dozens reportedly dead after trolley carrying fireworks catches fire in Tarn Taran

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Feb 08, 2020, 06.37 PM(IST) Edited By: Sparshita Saxena

Tarn Taran SSP Dhruv Dahiya. Photograph:( ANI )

Tarn Taran SSP Dhruv Dahiya said that as per the eyewitnesses, '14-15 individuals died on the spot'. 

Over dozens are reportedly dead in an explosion in Punjab's Tarn Taran after a firecracker-laden trolley accidentally caught fire. The mishap occurred during a religious procession on Sunday evening. 

Tarn Taran SSP Dhruv Dahiya said that as per the eyewitnesses, "14-15 individuals died on the spot" while three people have been rushed to the nearest hospital in a critical state. 

"During nagar kirtan, firecrackers were being burnt using explosive material because of which tractor-trolley exploded accidentally," Dahiya told media. 

More details are awaited. 