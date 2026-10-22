/Priyanka Gandhi’s son’s exhibition sparks row; Raihan Vadra alleges his photos were pulled from gallery show

A row erupted after visual artist and photographer Raihan Vadra, son of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alleged that the management of the Rajasthan government-run Bikaner House in Delhi removed most of the photographs from his exhibition 'No Idea Is Final'. He claimed that he was asked to remove 75 of the 105 photographs from the show or face cancellation. The development folded after he took to social media on Wednesday (October 21, 2026) and shared a post.



Raihan Vadra's exhibition featured wildlife photography, abstract art and pictures documenting recent protests and youth movements in India. In a post on Instagram, Vadra wrote, “Five hours ago, the Bikaner House Management forced me to remove the bulk of the artworks displayed in my show ‘No Idea Is Final’, which opens this evening at 7 p.m.. The photos were of the youth protests in Delhi. Apparently, the content is objectionable.”

He further claimed that the authorities had also instructed him to take down two photographs of the Tiranga, which he said he refused to do. He added that he would not remove a picture of the Indian flag, and that the show would continue in part for now, while he looks for another venue to display the complete collection of protest photos.

Priyanka Gandhi calls it 'ridiculous'

Meanwhile, Bikaner House officials did not respond to queries over the ongoing controversy. In response to the action against Raihan, Priyanka Gandhi called the Bikaner House's move "ridiculous". "What do you think? He is a young boy, but I suppose you know, they are muzzling the voice of the youth across the nation. So it's only expected that they'll do it to anyone. His photographs of the protests, not a single commentary, not a single thing that was either derogatory towards anyone, just a visual documentation of the protest. So, I mean, clearly this is the way they think. It's not a democracy anymore. Today it's him, tomorrow it'll be another artist," she said.