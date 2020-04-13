Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation at 10 am on April 14: PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday at 10 am, his office said. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020," PMO India tweeted.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus ends tomorrow and Modi is likely to talk about its possible extension.



To effectively contain the spread of coronavirus, the Odisha government has already decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state till April 30.



States like Maharashtra, Punjab and Telangana have also announced an extension of the lockdown till April 30.



In a meeting with PM through video-conference on Saturday, the chief ministers of most states had asked for an extension of the lockdown period as cases continue to rise.