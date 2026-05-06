/Post Bengal win, Centre moves to give Vande Mataram legal status equal to National Anthem

Following its sweeping victory in the Bengal polls, the Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, placing the National Song Vande Mataram on the same footing as the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana. Currently, the law prescribes penalties, including imprisonment, fines or both for insulting the National Flag and Constitution, and for disturbing or preventing the singing of the National Anthem.



Under the new proposal, cleared by the Cabinet led by the Prime Minister, Vande Mataram would be included in these provisions, making violations a cognisable offence. The move comes as the country marks 150 years of Vande Mataram. To implement this, Section 3 of the Act, currently dealing with disruptions to the national anthem and punishable by up to three years in jail, a fine, or both, would be amended accordingly.



Additionally, the act attracts at least one year's jail term for repeated offences. During the special discussion in the Parliament on the “150th Year of Vande Mataram” in Dec last year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh strongly voiced to elevate the status of the song to match the National Anthem. He also accused Congress of historically communalising and ignoring it due to appeasement politics.

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