Pollution in Delhi the lowest in the last 5 years

Air pollution in the national capital region remained in the moderate category for last week, with a 63 per cent reduction in nitrogen oxide poisonous gas.

The nationwide lockdown has pushed pollution levels in Delhi to a 5-year low. In March 2016 there was a total of 6 cities with good air quality index but now it has reached to 30 after the last month, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

India is currently under the biggest lockdown with around 130 crore people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 199 lives and infected over 6,000 people in the country.

Since the lockdown was imposed, the air quality all around the country has shown drastic improvement due to eradication of local pollutants generated due to construction activities and vehicular traffic among others.

Indo Gangetic cities showed significant improvement in AQI values with levels moving from higher to the lower end of the category and 17 cities moving in 'satisfactory' category and seven cities in the 'good' category.



