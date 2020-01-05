Police might have fired in 'self-defence' at Mathura road: Sources on Jamia violence

Contrary to the earlier claims that no firing was done by the police during the violent protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 15, the top sources in Delhi police are now admitting that police might have fired in "self-defence" in Mathura Road area where the protesters went haywire and resorted to vandalism and arson.



Though, the sources maintain that no firing took place in the Jamia area.



Police sources clarified that the purported video that went viral, in which police personnel is seen with his pistol, is being investigated and seems to be of Mathura road area. Police asserted that the fire-arm seems to have been taken out in self-defence.



On December 15, Several students and the police personnel had sustained injuries in the clash, which broke out between protesters and cops during the demonstration.



Several private and public vehicles were torched. The cops were stone pelted, following which they fired tear gas shells. Police later said that it had to enter the university to nab the violent protesters.



On the other hand, Jamia Millia Islamia is scheduled to reopen on January 6 after a winter vacation following which semester examination will commence.



The varsity was closed on December 16 after protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent on December 15. It had also cancelled the examinations and declared vacation till January 5.