/Police continues massive preventive crackdown to dismantle terror support network in Baramulla

In continuation of its intensified preventive campaign launched across the district, Police in Baramulla carried forward a series of synchronized operations aimed at dismantling the terror support network and reinforcing public security. The ongoing drive forms part of a sustained effort to choke the ecosystem aiding anti-national elements and preserve the district’s hard-earned peace.

During the operations, 16 properties linked with PoK/Pakistan-occupied Kashmiri natives were searched, resulting in 10 individuals being bound down under preventive provisions. 23 locations associated with Over Ground Workers (OGWs) were raided, with 16 OGWs bound down for aiding unlawful activities. Moreover, 6 properties belonging to UAPA-accused individuals (currently on bail) were searched, and 5 OGWs were bound down. 11 SIM vendors were inspected to ensure strict compliance with subscriber verification norms and prevent misuse of telecom services. Besides, 175 vehicles were subjected to intensive checking at strategic nakas and checkpoints along the National Highway and other vital routes. Further, 32 Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) were conducted simultaneously across different parts of the district.