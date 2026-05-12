/PM Modi to embark on five-nation trip, starting with UAE: Details here

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a six-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy beginning Friday (May 15) to further deepen India's bilateral ties amid the ongoing geopolitical upheavals. PM Modi will first head to the UAE, where he will meet country's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His aim is to advance the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership and exchange views on the West Asia conflict. "The two leaders will have the opportunity to exchange views on bilateral issues, in particular energy cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. It said the visit will serve to promote the significant trade and investment linkages between the two countries. The UAE is India's third-largest trade partner and its seventh-largest source of investment cumulatively over the past 25 years.
In the second leg of his trip, PM Modi will visit the Netherlands from May 15 to 17. The King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander and Prime Minister Rob Jetten are set to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day official visit to the country on May 16 and May 17. According to an official statement from the Government of the Netherlands, the visit will focus on strengthening bilateral ties and formalising a strategic partnership between the two countries. As per the statement, on May 16, King Willem-Alexander, along with Queen Maxima, will receive PM Modi in an audience at Huis ten Bosch Palace.
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This will be followed by a luncheon hosted at the palace in honour of the PM Modi and members of his delegation. The event will also be attended by Dutch Foreign Minister Berendsen, senior industry leaders, and representatives from the fields of arts, culture and academia. Prime Minister Jetten will separately receive PM Modi at the Catshuis, the official residence of the Prime Minister, where both leaders will participate in a roundtable discussion with CEOs hosted by Minister Sjoerdsma of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. Later in the day, a cooperation agreement between the two companies is expected to be signed in the presence of both prime ministers.