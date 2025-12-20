PM Modi to address Ranaghat event virtually after his helicopter forced to return due to poor visibility

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Dec 20) will address a public gathering at Taherpur Netaji Park in Ranaghat via video conferencing after poor visibility prevented his helicopter from landing at the Taherpur helipad near the event venue, forcing it to return to Kolkata airport.

Earlier today, People gathered at Taherpur Netaji Park in Ranaghat, Nadia, waving national flags and chanting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name, ahead of his public address and the inauguration of multiple development projects worth Rs 3,200 crore.

Key projects include a 66.7 km 4-lane stretch of the Barajaguli-Krishnanagar section of NH-34 and the foundation stone for the 4-laning of the Barasat-Barajaguli section of NH-34, which aims to improve connectivity between Kolkata and Siliguri.

The Prime Minister said in a post on X on Friday that while people in West Bengal are benefiting from the Centre's multifaceted development projects, they continue to suffer due to what he described as the "misrule of the Trinamool Congress in every sector."

Asserting that the BJP is now the "only hope and trust" of the people, Modi said the excesses of the ruling party had "crossed all limits."

"Tomorrow, on the 20th of December, at noon, I will deliver a speech at the BJP public meeting in Ranaghat. The people of West Bengal are receiving the benefits of the central government's multifaceted projects. However, at the same time, due to the misrule of the Trinamool Congress in every sector of the state, they are becoming victims of suffering. The looting and intimidation by the Trinamool have crossed all limits. That is why today, the BJP is the only hope and trust of the people", PM Modi tweeted on X.

The visit comes amid an intensifying political battle between the BJP and the TMC in West Bengal ahead of upcoming electoral contests.