PM Modi speaks on Manipur issue, says centre and state working together to restore peace

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, while addressing Lok Sabha spoke on the Manipur issue, assured the citizens of the country that there will be peace in the violence-hit state in the near future and affirmed that the ones behind egregious crimes against women will be given severe punishment.

"Efforts are underway by the Centre, and state government to punish the accused in Manipur. I want to assure the people of the country that there will be peace in Manipur in the near future," he said.

He then promised the people of Manipur that the government will leave no stone unturned to bring the state back on the path of development.

"I want to assure the people of Manipur that the state will soon be back on the path of development and we will leave no stone unturned for this," he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress party, PM Modi said that Home Minister Amit Shah had written a letter to the opposition asking them to hold a discussion on Manipur, but they had no intention to resolve the issue, rather only wanted to indulge in politics.

"We had asked them (opposition) to come for a discussion on Manipur. The Home Minister had written a letter, asking them to hold a discussion on Manipur. But they didn't have the courage and intention. There was an intention to send a message of peace to the people of Manipur in Amit Shah's message (Lok Sabha speech)," the Indian prime minister said.

(With inputs from agencies)

