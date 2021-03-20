PM Modi sends wishes for Imran Khan's speedy recovery from COVID-19

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's recovery from COVID-19.

"Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19." tweeted PM Modi.

Imran Khan tested positive just two days after he received dose of Chinese Sinopharm COVID vaccine. Khan received the vaccine of Thursday.

He was tested positive on Saturday and is now self-isolating at home.

In Pakistan, the COVID-19 vaccine is being provided to people 60 years of age and above and to front-line health workers.