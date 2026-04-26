/PM Modi ‘relieved’ Trump unhurt after shooting; world leaders condemn political violence

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Apr 26) said that he was “relieved” to learn that US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance were unharmed following the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ dinner. Other world leaders also condemned the political violence. This comes after shots were fired at the media gala in Washington, where hundreds had gathered. Trump was rushed off stage and evacuated from the Hilton hotel ballroom as chaos unfolded at the venue.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel. I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned.”

World leaders condemn political violence

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Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating the negotiations between the US and Iran amid war, said that he was “deeply shocked” after the shooting, calling the incident “disturbing”.

“Deeply shocked by the disturbing shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, D.C., a short while ago. Relieved to know that President Trump, the First Lady, and other attendees are safe,” he wrote on X. “My thoughts and prayers are with him, and I wish him continued safety and well-being.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo denounced the shooting incident saying that “It's great that President Trump and his wife are doing well after the recent events. We send our respect. Violence should never be the way.”

Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez rejected the aggression against Trump. “We reject the attempt at aggression against President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, to whom we extend our wishes of goodwill, as well as to the attendees of the Correspondents' Dinner. Violence will never be an option for those of us who defend the banners of peace,” she said in a post on X.