Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam will be holding key bilateral meeting next week in the Holy city of Benarus in a symbolic message of close ties between the 2 countries.Navinchandra Ramgoolam traces his roots to India and approximately 70% of Mauritius’ population is of Indian ancestry, a legacy of Indian laborers brought to the island during British colonial rule. Mauritian government announced a one-off special leave of two hours on January 22, 2024, for public officers of the Hindu faith to participate in local events marking the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration ceremony) of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, India.

TheRamgoolam will be on India visit from 11-12th September. The visit comes months after the visit of PM Modi to the country, that saw elevation of ties of "enhanced strategic partnership" and unveiling of India's "MAHASAGAR" (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision that build on the previous 2015 SAGAR policy. During that visit, both sides signed an agreement on use of local currencies for cross border transactions, maritime security through sharing white shipping information, and cooperation in combating financial crimes and supporting MSMEs.

Mauritius has been a close partner of India in the Indian ocean and gateway to Africa. It was among the countries invited by India for the G20 Delhi summit in 2023. India, in turn has been a key development partner, and has been helping build key infra projects in the country, which includes Metro Express Light Rail System, New Supreme Court Building, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation.

Add WION as a Preferred Source