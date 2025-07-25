Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Maldives from the United Kingdom on Thursday (Jul 26) for a two-day visit to the island nation. He landed at the Velana International Airport near the capital island, Malé, and was welcomed by the Maldivian President, Mohamed Muizzu. The prime minister will join the country’s 60th Independence Day celebrations as the guest of honour.

PM Modi’s trip marks the first state visit of a head of government hosted by President Muizzu since he assumed office in November 2023, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said earlier this week. He added that the Maldives is a close partner in our neighbourhood, essential in India’s Neighbourhood First policy, and the MAHASAGAR vision, which is Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.

The prime minister will attend the official welcome ceremony at the Republic Square in the afternoon. He will be holding a meeting with Muizzu, which will be followed by delegation-level talks. He is also expected to inaugurate several development projects in the Maldives, which were assisted by India. According to the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, G Balasubramanian, PM Modi will sign several MOUs between India and the Maldives during the visit. PM Modi will also issue press statements. He will also attend a banquet hosted by President Muizzu later in the day.

The visit is seen as an important milestone to reset bilateral ties with the Maldives, which came under strain after Muizzu, who is known for his pro-China stance, became the president.