PM Modi in Tamil Nadu: ‘Operation Sindoor has given new self-confidence to the country’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (July 27) hailed Operation Sindoor as a defining moment in India’s military history, saying it showcased to the world how India would respond if its sovereignty was threatened. Addressing a gathering in Tamil Nadu to commemorate Chola emperor Rajendra Chola-I’s birth anniversary, Modi said the cross-border offensive had instilled a new wave of self-confidence across the country.

“The world saw how India responds if someone attacks its security and sovereignty.” “Operation Sindoor proved that for enemies of India, for terrorists, there is no safe haven. When I came here from the helipad, the 3-4 km distance suddenly became a roadshow, and everyone was praising Op Sindoor,” said PM Modi. “Operation Sindoor has created a new awakening, a new self-confidence across the country. The world has to realise India's strength,” the Prime Minister added.

Operation Sindoor, a precision military strike carried out on May 7, 2025, was launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent people. The operation targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The event was held to mark the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival, celebrated on the birth anniversary of Rajendra Chola-I during the Tamil month of Aadi. The PM further said the names of emperors Raja Raja Chola and his son Rajendra Chola-I were synonymous with India’s identity and pride. He announced that grand statues would be built for both in Tamil Nadu, adding that these would serve as “modern pillars of our historic awakening.”