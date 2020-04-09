PM Modi discusses COVID-19 situation with South Korea president Moon 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Moon Jae-in, President of South Korea.

The two leaders discussed COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it posed to global health systems and economic situation.

The two shared information about steps taken in their respective countries to tackle the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov had a telephonic conversation today to exchange notes on the situation relating to spread of COVID-19.

The two briefed each other about the respective national efforts to combat and contain the virus.