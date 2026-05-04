/PM Modi celebrates historic West Bengal election win in traditional ‘Kochano Dhoti’ and Kurta

As the BJP scripted its historic win in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a nod to the state’s traditional attire. On Monday, as he addressed workers at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Modi donned a traditional dhoti-kurta in Bengali style.

Modi wears a Dhoti Kurta

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known to send political messages through his attire choices. On Monday, after the BJP's historic landslide in Bengal, the 75-year-old arrived at the BJP headquarters in Delhi wearing a dhoti-kurta in Bengali style.

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The Indian Prime Minister wore a white kurta, called a ‘Panjabi' in Bengali and paired it with a Tussar ‘Kochano Dhuti,’ which is typically worn by men in Bengal for special occasions.

While the dhoti is a traditional garment of Indian men, the crimpled effect and pleated tail of the dhoti are unique to Bengal. Men usually tuck the pleated tail/end of the garment into the pocket of the kurta. As did the Prime Minister on Monday evening.

The tussar dhoti had a simple maroon embroidered border. The PM also had a scarf around his neck, which was also a nod to the Bengali culture, as the fabric was cotton and had 'buti design (dotted-like designs)' that are traditional in the state. The scarf matched the dhoti.

BJP in Bengal