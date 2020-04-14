PM changes Twitter profile picture, new image shows Modi with his face covered

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus will be extended till May 3, suggesting limited relaxation in select areas after April 20 keeping in mind interests of daily wage earners.

After a few minutes of his address to the nation, PM Modi changed the profile picture of his Twitter page. The new picture shows PM with his face covered. This is aimed at increasing awareness on covering faces with homemade solutions to be safe in this time of COVID-19.





Meanwhile, a total number of 10,363 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. So far, 339 people have succumbed to the infection in the country, while 1,035 patients have been cured. There are 8,988 active cases in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The ministry also said that 1211 new cases and 31 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his address by asking people to be very vigilant in following the coronavirus lockdown, which has now extended till 3 May. He wished everyone good health against this coronavirus menace.