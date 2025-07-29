Philippines President Marcos to visit India next week

New Delhi: Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is expected to visit India next week to further strengthen ties between Manila and New Delhi. Ties have grown significantly, especially in the defence domain between the 2 countries. The Philippines was the first foreign customer of India’s BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles in 2022, even as both have upped the engagement in the maritime domain with coast guard cooperation.

Indian Navy ships have made regular port calls to the Philippines as part of defence engagement; India has offered its ports for ship repairs. During his address at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore last year, President Marcos Jr. said that his country "will pursue more robust collaboration with friends such as India".

The Philippines is keen to get more Indian tourists, and for that has announced visa-free travel for Indian nationals. The visa-free travel for Indian tourists started in June. From October, the direct flights are expected to begin. Bilateral trade reached $3.15 billion in 2023–24, with India exporting $2.12 billion (pharmaceuticals, engineering goods) and importing $1.03 billion (electronics, minerals) from the Philippines.