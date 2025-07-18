/Patna hospital shooting: New CCTV footage surfaces showing 6 gunmen fleeing after killing Chandan Mishra | VIDEO

Following a shooting incident at a Bihar hospital, a new video has surfaced of the accused gunmen on Friday (Jul 18). In the footage captured on a CCTV camera, the shooters, who shot a prisoner admitted to the hospital for treatment, can be seen fleeing the scene on a bike. A day earlier, unidentified assailants barged into the Paras Hospital in Patna and fatally shot Chandan Mishra, a known criminal with dozens of murder cases registered against him. The police believe that the rival gang carried out the shooting.

The video, which is not widely being circulated on social media, shows three assailants appearing to celebrate after killing Mishra. One of the gunmen can be seen wielding a gun in his hands and waving it. A second bike was also seen carrying three more shooters. All six men were spotted at the scene during the shooting.

News agency PTI reported that all six assailants have been arrested, according to Jitendra Rana, Inspector General (IG) of the central range (Patna). “Several teams have been formed to nab the accused. Police have identified all the accused who were involved in the killing of Chandan Mishra. At least six people have been detained in Patna and Buxar in connection with the incident,” he said.

After the shooting, Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma told reporters, “A criminal named Chandan Mishra, resident of Buxar district, against whom dozens of cases of murder are registered. He was transferred from Buxar to Bhagalpur jail. Chandan was on parole and admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment. The rival gang shot him. He is undergoing treatment.”

The incident has sparked concerns about the law and order in the state. RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav questioned the Bihar government, asking if “anyone was safe anywhere” following the incident. “Government criminals stormed into the ICU and shot a patient admitted to the hospital. Is anyone safe anywhere in Bihar? Has this happened before 2005?” he wrote on X.