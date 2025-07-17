Unidentified assailants shot a prisoner, who was admitted to a hospital in Patna for treatment, police said on Thursday (July 17). The prisoner was identified as Chandan Mishra and was out on parole on the grounds of required medical attention and was admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment. Unidentified assailants barged into the hospital and shot him while the incident was captured on CCTV. Chandan Mishra was a known criminal with dozens of murder cases registered against him. The Police believe that the rival gang has carried out the shooting, as per news agency ANI. Opposition has slammed the Bihar government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the poll-bound state.

"A criminal named Chandan Mishra, resident of Buxar district, against whom dozens of cases of murder are registered. He was transferred from Buxar to Bhagalpur jail. Chandan was on parole and admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment. The rival gang shot him. He is undergoing treatment, and with the help of the Buxar police, we are identifying the members of the rival gang, Chandan Sheru gang," SSP Kartikay Sharma said.

Opposition slams Bihar government