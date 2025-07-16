/Pakistani drones could not 'inflict any damage to Indian military': CDS General Anil Chauhan

On Wednesday (July 16), Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan lauded India’s indigenous defence equipment. Speaking at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, he shared fresh insights on Operation Sindoor, he also threw light on the country’s counter-UAS systems and how they are essential yet crucial for the terrain. He mentioned how these systems helped neutralise Pakistani drones through a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic means.

Gen Chauhan said, “Operation Sindoor has shown us why indigenously developed counter-UAS systems built for our terrain are crucial. We must invest and build to safeguard ourselves."

“During Operation Sindoor, on May 10, Pakistan used unarmed drones and loitering munitions. None of them could inflict any damage to the Indian military or civil infrastructure. Most were neutralised through a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic means, and some were even recovered in almost intact condition,” he continued.

General Anil Chauhan visited the exhibition onindigenisation of critical components currently being imported from foreign OEMs in the areas of UAV & C-UAS.

"When we talk about drones, what do you think these are… are they bringing an evolutionary change or a revolutionary change in warfare? I think their development is evolutionary and their employment has been very revolutionary in warfare. As the realisation of their deployment and scope increased, the Army started using drones in a revolutionary manner, you have seen this in a number of wars fought by us. Modern day conflicts proved not only their utility but their ubiquity."