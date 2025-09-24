/Pahalgam terror attack: Man accused of helping terrorists arrested in Kashmir

The accused, identified as 26-year-old Mohammad Yousuf Kataria from Kulgam, is alleged to have provided logistical support to the terrorists. Following his arrest, he has been remanded to 14 days of police custody.
Five months after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where 26 tourists lost their lives in the Baisaran Valley, security forces have made a breakthrough. On Wednesday (September 24), they arrested a Kashmir-based man accused of helping the terrorists involved in the attack. The accused, identified as 26-year-old Mohammad Yousuf Katari from Kulgam, is alleged to have provided logistical support to the terrorists. Following his arrest, he has been remanded to 14 days of police custody.
According to official police sources, Mohammad Yousuf allegedly played a significant role in providing critical logistical support to the terrorists responsible for orchestrating the Baisaran attack targeting tourists in Pahalgam. According to security officials, three terrorists directly involved in the deadly Baisaran attack in Pahalgam were neutralised during Operation Mahadev, a meticulously executed counter-terrorism mission conducted on July 28, 2025, in the region. The operation marked a significant breakthrough in dismantling the network responsible for the assault on tourists in the scenic Pahalgam valley.
In a related development, security forces also successfully uncovered and destroyed a terrorist hideout in the Brinal forest area of Kulgam district, South Kashmir. The hideout, which served as a logistical base for terrorist activities, was demolished in a controlled explosion. During the operation, authorities recovered critical items, including a gas cylinder and other materials used by the terrorists. According to sources in the Indian Army, an extensive search operation is currently underway in the surrounding areas to ensure no additional threats remain and to gather further intelligence on terrorist networks operating in the region.