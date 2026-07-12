/Out on bail in POCSO case, man kills at least 6 in Telangana, including his wife and children

A 35-year-old man from India's Andhra Pradesh, who was an accused in a POCSO case, allegedly killed six people, including two children and three members of the family that filed a complaint against him in state's Rangareddy district, police said on Saturday (July 11). The man has been identified as P Rajkumar. He initially targetted the minor girl, her mother and maternal grandmother, and subsequently killed his wife and two children on Friday night. The man was booked under POCSO Act for stalking the minor girl in May this year based on the complaint filed by the girl's family and was out on bail.

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Murders at multiple locations

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Future City Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi told reporters that the man went to the house of the minor girl in Shabad town on Friday night and killed her mother and maternal grandmother, who was asleep. He then took the minor girl in a car to his native village of Dhaivalguda and stabbed her to death near a lake.

Rajkumar, subsequently, went to his house, which is about 250 meters from the lake, and killed his wife (in her 30s) and his two sons, aged four and one-and-a-half-year-old, who were all asleep. The man was out after he secured anticipatory bail in the stalking case. He allegedly used a sickle and a knife to stab the victims and slit their throats.

While the police said that he is absconding, they also informed that the accused called his father and confessed to the crimes. He also told his father that he was going to die by “suicide”, police said. His phone is switched off since then. Seven teams have been formed to nab the accused and they are searching for him, the Commissioner said adding “We will get (nab) him soon.” Stating that the reason to kill the minor and her family could be revenge, police said that exact reason is not known. “As of now we don’t know why he killed his own wife and children,” Joshi said.