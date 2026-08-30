/Order of 'Oliy Darajali Dustlik': PM Modi conferred with Uzbekistan's highest state of honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday (August 30) conferred Uzbekistan’s highest state honour, the Order of “Oliy Darajali Dustlik”, by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his two-day state visit to the Central Asian nation. The prestigious award was presented to PM Modi in Tashkent in recognition of his contribution to strengthening the India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership and deepening bilateral relations.

Following the honour, PM Modi dedicated the award to the enduring friendship and close ties between India and Uzbekistan, describing it as a recognition of the strong bond shared by the two nations. The conferment took place as the two leaders held delegation-level talks focused on expanding bilateral cooperation across a range of strategic and economic areas. Their discussions covered trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence and energy, with both sides exploring new avenues to further strengthen the partnership.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Watch the video here

PM Modi and President Mirziyoyev also discussed their shared developmental priorities and ways to advance the visions of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Yangi Uzbekistan'. The two leaders emphasised economic growth, modernisation and development as key areas of cooperation.

The honour marked a significant milestone during PM Modi’s visit and added further diplomatic significance to the expanding relationship between New Delhi and Tashkent. The two-day state visit is aimed at deepening India-Uzbekistan ties, strengthening existing areas of cooperation and identifying new opportunities for collaboration as India continues to expand its strategic engagement with Central Asia.

PM Modi said, "I accept this high honour with deep humility and respectfully dedicate it to the centuries-old friendship and shared heritage between our two nations. Our ties have continuously strengthened thanks to your visionary leadership and your friendship towards India. They are successfully scaling new heights, and as a result, our relationship has now been elevated to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership. While an award certainly brings pride and honour, I am fully aware that it also carries a profound responsibility, a responsibility I deeply feel as I accept this award today. From this historic soil of Uzbekistan, I wish to assure the people of Uzbekistan that India will never shy away from its responsibilities and will remain steadfast in upholding this friendship. Together, and with unwavering dedication, our two nations will serve as a united voice for the Global South. We will spare no effort in working for the welfare of the Global South and will strive wholeheartedly to fulfil the mission of advancing the well-being of all humanity."