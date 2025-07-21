/Operation Sindoor razed houses of the masters of terrorists: PM Modi

Lauding the valour and precision of the Indian armed forces, PM Narendra Modi said, 'Operation Sindoor was achieved 100%'. Speaking to the press ahead of the Monsoon Session, the prime minister also highlighted that the country's military power has been noticed by the world.



"This monsoon session is a celebration of victory. The whole world has seen the strength of India's military power. The target set by the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor was achieved 100%. Under Operation Sindoor, the houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes. The world has been very attracted to this new form of Made in India military power. These days, whenever I meet people of the world, the world's attraction towards the Made in India weapons being made by India is increasing," the prime minister said.

Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives and numbed the country. It was the worst act of terrorism the country had endured since the 2006 Mumbai killings. “The brutal massacre in Pahalgam shocked the entire world and drew global attention to terrorism and its epicentre — Pakistan,” he continued.