Operation Sindoor: India dismisses claims Pakistan downed six fighter jets, but confirms losses

The Indian military has confirmed the loss of fighter jets in its recent standoff with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were gunned down.

General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces confirmed the news in an interview to Bloomberg at Singapore's Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday (May 31).

Speaking to the Bloomberg TV, General Anil Chauhan without giving the number of fighter jets downed in clashes with Pakistan in May, said “What is important is that, not the jet being down, but why they were being down."

Calling the Pakistan's claims of shooting down six Indian warplanes “absolutely incorrect,” he further said, “The good part is that we are able to understand the tactical mistake which we made, remedy it, rectify it, and then implement it again after two days and flew all our jets again, targeting at long range."

This is not the first time India has refuted Pakistan's claims of downing 6 Indian fighter jets during the recent standoff.

On May 11, in a press briefing of the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), Air Marshal AK Bharti had said, "We are in a combat situation, there will be losses... question should be, have we achieved our objective, to target terror camps? The answer is a thumping yes. All our pilots are back home'."