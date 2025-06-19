Operation Sindhu | 'We saw missiles passing by...': Indian students on returning from Iran amid hostilities

Under Operation Sindhu, 110 Indian students have returned to the capital, New Delhi, from Iran after a journey that spanned three days. The situation between Israel and Iran is currently hostile and not conducive for the students to continue pursuing their degrees. Final year students have expressed their concern over discontinuing their studies, but are happy to be back home with their families.

The students have seen air strikes and witnessed the situation turn critical overnight. Speaking to news agency ANI, Ubaid Nazeer Khan said, “We thank the Indian Embassy for evacuating us at the right time, but we have one more appeal: that all of our brothers and sisters who are stranded in Isfahan and Tehran be evacuated as soon as possible, as the situation is so critical there.”

“We saw the missiles passing by and the loud sounds at night. I am happy to reach India, but I haven't given up on my dreams. When the situation improves, we will return to Iran,” Yasir Gaffar, an Indian evacuated from Iran.

Another student, Ghazal, said, “We are all very happy that we returned home and the Indian Embassy evacuated us properly. We are very thankful to them. The situation in Urmia, where we lived, was much better than in Tehran.”

“We saw drones and missiles. We were scared, but now we are happy to return to India and are very thankful to the Government of India, especially the Ministry of External Affairs. Our parents were also worried, but now they are happy,” another student added.