/Operation Sindhu: Fourth flight carrying 290 Indians from Iran lands in New Delhi

Late on Saturday night (June 21), fourth flight with 290 Indians landed at the New Delhi airport from Iran. The MEA in a post on X said, “#OperationSindhu gains momentum. 290 Indian nationals have returned home safely from Iran on a special flight from Mashhad that landed in New Delhi at 2330 hrs on 21 June 2025. With this, 1,117 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Iran.”

Earlier, India on Saturday (Jun 21) rescued 117 Indian nationals from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, as the third special evacuation flight landed in Delhi under Operation Sindhu. Lauding the successful evacuation, Indian Minister of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal on X said, "A special evacuation flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan landed in New Delhi at 0300 hrs on 21st June, bringing Indians from Iran home." He added that with this, "so far 517 Indian nationals from Iran have returned home under Operation Sindhu". Just hours earlier, late on Friday (Jun 20), another flight, this one from Mashhad, Iran, brought home 290 Indian students. The Indian government has launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran because of the worsening situation amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.



In a post on X, the Jammu and Kashmir student association thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the External Affairs Ministry, and all concerned authorities for evacuating the students. The association wrote, “Mahan Air evacuation flight from Mashhad, Iran, carrying 290 students, the majority of whom are from Kashmir, has landed safely in New Delhi just now. Heartfelt thanks, PM, EAM and all concerned authorities for their timely intervention and support.”