No plan to extend COVID-19 lockdown, says Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba

The Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Monday rejected the report of the Union government extending the lockdown period in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"I am surprised to see such reports, there is no such plan of extending the lockdown," said Gauba.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a three-week nationwide lockdown, which came into effect on March 25.

The Prime Minister later apologised for the difficulties that the poor, especially migrant workers, have been facing due to the lockdown which was announced 4-hours before it came into effect.

