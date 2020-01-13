No more jeans, T-shirt in the sanctum, Kashi Vishwanath Temple enforces dress code for entry in shrine

The renowned Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi has chosen to execute a dress code for Lord Shiva devotees before they enter the sanctum.

The dress code for entering the temples was being followed on the orders of the Kashi Vidwat Parishad (the most perceived body of city's Sanskrit Scholars and Vedic specialists).

Those wearing jeans, shirts and pants might have the option to revere the divinity from a separation. They won't be permitted to enter the sanctum.

As indicated by the new guideline, male devotees should wear the 'dhoti-kurta' while ladies should wear a sari to enter the premises.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple is one of the most adored Hindu Temple of Lord Shiva. The Temple remains on the western bank of the blessed waterway Ganga in Varanasi and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, the holiest of Shiva Temples.