/'No brain, heart, lungs...': Mystery deepens over Indian sailor's death in Venezuela as family alleges missing organs

In a disturbing turn, a 33-year-old Indian seafarer who died in Venezuela was found to have missing internal organs after the second post-mortem conducted in India. The family of the deceased, identified as Rakesh Chauhan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, has demanded a thorough investigation into the incidents surrounding his death. In response to the post-mortem results, the Federation of Seafarers’ Unions of India (FSUI) has demanded accountability from Venezuelan officials and intervention by the Indian Embassy.



Chauhan, employed on a merchant navy vessel, reportedly died from a cardiac arrest in Venezuela in May. However, his family stated that when his remains were repatriated to India, they were not provided with an autopsy report or official details explaining the circumstances of his death



In a post on X, the FSUI said the family sought a second post-mortem examination after the body arrived in Deoria. The organisation claimed that the examination conducted in India found that all internal organs had been removed.

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Several organs missing

According to the FSUI, the missing organs included the brain, heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, spleen, pancreas, stomach, intestines, thyroid, hyoid bone, larynx and trachea. The body allegedly bore extensive surgical stitching, with a 22-stitch incision running from the neck to the pubic region and another 21 stitches stretching from one ear to the other.