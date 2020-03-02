Nirbhaya case: Day before scheduled hanging, Supreme Court dismisses curative petition filed by Pawan Gupta

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the curative petition filed by one of the four death row convicts, Pawan Kumar Gupta, seeking commutation of his death penalty to life imprisonment in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

The death warrant has been issued for the four death row convicts — Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh — in the case for their hanging at 6 am on March 3.

Earlier in the Morning, Delhi gang-rape victim Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi expressed hope that the curative petition of Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the case, will be rejected by the Supreme Court.

The 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case pertains to the brutal gang rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later.



(With inputs from ANI)