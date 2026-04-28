/NC claims RTI exposes “PDP hidden support” behind BJP’s J&K victory

A fresh political controversy has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir after Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) cited information obtained through the Right to Information Act (RTI), alleging irregularities in the conduct of political parties during the recent Rajya Sabha elections in the Union Territory. According to the JKNC, RTI findings reveal that the People's Democratic Party (PDP) was the only political party that did not appoint a chief polling agent to monitor voting during the election. Chief agents play a crucial role in overseeing the voting process and ensuring transparency and party accountability.

The NC has linked this omission to the final outcome, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a Rajya Sabha seat despite lacking the required numbers on paper. The party claims that the RTI disclosure sheds light on how the BJP may have garnered additional support. “It is now clear not through political accusations but via RTI that the source of votes enabling the BJP’s victory has been revealed,” an NC spokesperson said.

The statement further criticised what it described as “contradictory political behaviour,” pointing to public anti-BJP rhetoric by some parties while allegedly facilitating outcomes favourable to the BJP behind closed doors. The NC also framed the development as a continuation of political alignments dating back to the 2014 PDP-BJP coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir.

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The PDP has not yet issued a detailed response to the allegations.



