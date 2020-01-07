Nationwide bank strike on Wednesday against Centre's labour reforms

Services at various bank branches and ATMs are likely to be affected on Wednesday as hundreds of employees will go on a bank strike across the country.

The bank strike is part of the Bharat Bandh call given by trade unions to protest against the labour reforms and economic policies of the Central government, reports said.

The main demand of the protestors during the Bharat Bandh is that the Centre should drop the proposed labour reforms.

A Bill in this regard was passed and proposes to merge 44 labour laws into four codes -- wages, industrial relations, social security, and safe working conditions.

(With ANI inputs)