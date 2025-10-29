Indian President Droupadi Murmu posed with Indian Air Force Pilot leader Shivangi Singh, the first woman to fly the Rafael fighter jet, on Wednesday, seen together at the Ambala Airbase, in Haryana. The moment has effectively put to rest the false claims spread around by Pakistan that the Rafael Pilot was shot down and captured during Operation Sindoor as a prisoner of war.

Shivangi Singh is an IAF fighter pilot who is posted with the Golden Arrow squadron. She flew the Rafale with the Indian Air Force and participated in operations linked to the western border tensions. Following the strikes, there was fake news circulated in the media that she was captured in the strikes. However, Press Information Bureau issued a statement, "Contrary to viral social media posts … Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh has not been captured by Pakistan.”

President Droupadi Murmu undertook a 30-minute sortie in the Rafael fighter jet in Ambala Air Force Base. The supreme commander of the air force was flown around by Group Captain Amit Gehani, Commanding Officer of the 17 Squadron, in the Rafael fighter jet for 200 km at a speed of 700 km/h. The aircraft rose to around 15000 ft above sea level. This marks the second sortie of President Droupadi Murmu, previously being the Sukhoi 30 MKI in 2023. She becomes the first President to perform this feat.

