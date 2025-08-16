/Mumbai rains: 2 dead after landslide strikes house; IMD issues red alert in 6 districts of Maharashtra

Two people have died while two others have been injured, after a landslide struck a house in Mumbai’s Vikhroli area on Saturday (Aug 16). The incident took place in Jankalyan Society due to heavy rain in the region, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The injured are receiving treatment at Rajawadi Hospital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in six districts of Maharashtra, including Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, and Palghar. The weather department has predicted a moderate to intense spell of rain in these areas.

The IMD also informed of intense to very intense convection over Mumbai and the adjoining area. “Mumbai Radar shows intense to very intense convection over the city and adjoining area. It is likely to continue for next 2-3 hours. Nowcast warning issued at 0700 Hrs IST dated 16-08-2025 : (RED Nowcast Warning) Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar during the next 3-4 hours.” IMD said in a post on X.

The heavy rainfall has also resulted in waterlogging in several areas of Mumbai. Areas including Gandhi Nagar, Kings Circle, and Sion Railway experienced severe waterlogging. The authorities have directed that appropriate emergency measures should be undertaken as required.

Himachal Pradesh rains kill 257

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, monsoon rains have resulted in 257 deaths, out of which 133 are rain-related incidents, including landslides, flash floods, house collapses, and others, while 124 were killed in road accidents.

Kishtwar cloudburst