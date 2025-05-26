Early monsoon has hit Mumbai, 16 days ahead of the usual time. This phenomenon has occurred for the first time since 2001. Streets in low-lying areas in Mumbai have been submerged, and waterlogging has been witnessed in parts of the maximum city. The public transport in localities that have received heavy rainfall has been affected. Worli's Metro Line is one among them, where waterlogging has been seen in the underground station.

The torrential rain has not disrupted the functioning of Mumbai airport. "In light of the inclement weather and forecast of heavy to very heavy rains, Mumbai airport advises all the passengers to check their flight status with their respective airlines and leave for the airport a little earlier," the airport released an advisory.

The Meteorology Department in an advisory said, “Extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places.”

Rainfall from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM over Mumbai: