/Mumbai man helps deliver baby at railway platform after hospital refuses admission

The video was shared by Musician Manjeet Dhillon of the incident on social media platform Instagram and quickly went viral after that
In a heartwarming incident, a Mumbai man stepped forward to help a woman in labour, and safely delivered her baby on a railway platform in India’s financial capital city Mumbai. The woman's family had initially sought help from a nearby hospital earlier that night but was refused assistance. The incident unfolded around 1 am at Ram Mandir station when the woman went into labour on a train.
The video was shared by Musician Manjeet Dhillon of the incident on social media platform Instagram and quickly went viral after that. Vikas Bendre, who was commuting in the same train, noticed her distress and quickly pulled the emergency chain to stop the train. He immediately called a female doctor and on video call with her help, he safely helped the woman to deliver.
Also Read: BJP’s strategic move in Kashmir: Fielding Shia leader Aga Syed Mohsin in Budgam to bolster regional presence
In the clip, the man can be heard saying, "Pehli baar kiya hai jeevan mein maine yeh. Itna darr lag raha tha na par video call pe madam ne help kiya" (It's the first time I've ever done something like this. I was very scared, but a madam helped me over a video call.”). The incident has gone viral, with netizens applauding the man's bravery and quick thinking, hailing him as a ‘real-life hero’.