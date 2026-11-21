A couple was allegedly attacked at Pramod Mahajan Garden, near Phoenix Mall in Mumbai on Friday by a group of eight to ten minors after they objected to the lewd remarks made towards them. The video of the violence has since gone viral on social media. The incident occurred on Friday, November 20, and Mumbai Police has since detained eight minors.
The footage shows the group hitting the couple with what appeared to be sticks and briefly chasing them down a flight of stairs. The male complainant is also seen being kicked and punched. Local residents recorded the incident on their mobile phones. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Shinde confirmed that the detained minors will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further proceedings.
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya shared the viral clip on X, framing the incident in communal terms and announcing plans to visit the site, while Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Intekhab Farooqui also strongly condemned the assault. However, the police statements reported so far do not mention the religion of anyone involved, and the matter is being treated as harassment and public unrest.