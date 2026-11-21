A couple was allegedly attacked at Pramod Mahajan Garden, near Phoenix Mall in Mumbai on Friday by a group of eight to ten minors after they objected to the lewd remarks made towards them. The video of the violence has since gone viral on social media. The incident occurred on Friday, November 20, and Mumbai Police has since detained eight minors.

The footage shows the group hitting the couple with what appeared to be sticks and briefly chasing them down a flight of stairs. The male complainant is also seen being kicked and punched. Local residents recorded the incident on their mobile phones. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Shinde confirmed that the detained minors will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further proceedings.