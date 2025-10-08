/WATCH | Mount Everest and Himalayan range visible from Bihar town in stunning occurrence

In a stunning occurrence, Jainagar - border town in India's northern state of Bihar, witnessed Himalayan range and Mount Everest in its backdrop. Notably, Mount Everest, which is one of the world's highest peak and is situated in the Himalayan range in neighbouring country of Nepal, is nearly 200 kilometres from the town. The ranges were visible because of increased visibility due to clean air as winter season is about to begin in Northern India. Nonetheless, being able to watch the world's highest mountain from the comfort of home is nothing short of majestic experience at a time when the world is battling high pollution levels.

Everest and Himalayan range visual go viral

In a video doing rounds of social media, a user on X has shown the clear view of Himalayan mountain range's snow-capped mountain peaks along with the Mount Everest.

Have a look at the video below, which has mesmerised netizens:

This is not the first time that such a view has been reported from Bihar. During Covid-19 when pollution levels dipped across the world including India because of lockdown, the videos of Himalayan ranges visible from Bihar and other neighbouring India states of Nepal made rounds on social media.

How the Himalayas are visible from Bihar?

The Himalayan range has some of the tallest mountain peaks in the world including Mount Everest. While their sky-high height is definitely one of the factors in visibility, the crisp air which blows in the town during October-November at the onset of winter season, stretches the visibility farther than the usual. The rain also helps clearing the air by settling down the pollutants in the air which makes it easier to see the Himalayan ranges on clear and fog free days.