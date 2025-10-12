Google Preferred
MoS MEA Kirti Vardhan Singh to represent India at Trump's Middle East Peace Summit

Siddhant Sibbal
Published: Oct 12, 2025, 12:15 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 12:15 IST
Israeli forces withdraw from Khan Younis Photograph: (ANI/Reuters)

The event is scheduled for Monday, October 13 and focuses on finalizing a Gaza peace plan to end the ongoing war, enhance regional stability, and advance broader security efforts.

India will be represented by Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh (KVS) for the upcoming international summit on Middle East peace, hosted in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh and co-chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an invitation on Saturday, October 11. U.S. State Department has reached out to several countries for the summit. The summit aims to sign off on Trump's proposed Gaza truce, which includes a ceasefire, increased humanitarian aid, and reconstruction plans.

It builds on recent mediation by Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner playing key roles. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres are expected to attend the summit. Trump is expected to address Israel's Knesset before heading to Egypt.

