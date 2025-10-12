MoS MEA Kirti Vardhan Singh to represent India at Trump's Middle East Peace Summit

India will be represented by Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh (KVS) for the upcoming international summit on Middle East peace, hosted in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh and co-chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The event is scheduled for Monday, October 13 and focuses on finalizing a Gaza peace plan to end the ongoing war, enhance regional stability, and advance broader security efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an invitation on Saturday, October 11. U.S. State Department has reached out to several countries for the summit. The summit aims to sign off on Trump's proposed Gaza truce, which includes a ceasefire, increased humanitarian aid, and reconstruction plans.

