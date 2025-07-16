Multiple schools in Delhi NCR have received bomb threats in the last three days. On Wednesday (July 16), three more schools received a bomb via e-mail. The targets of these mails were St. Thomas School in Dwarka, Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj, Mother's International School in Hauz Khas, Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodi Estate. This morning, St. Stephen’s College also received a threat. Delhi police days around 10 schools and one college have received such threats.

The mail mentioned there were four IED bombs and RDX planted in the premises. The mail also specified that it was in the institute’s library stating that it would explode by 2 PM IST. Search operations have been initiated, and nothing suspicious has come to the fore as yet.

Threats received by other institutes:

